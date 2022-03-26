Short Interest in Pao Novatek (OTCMKTS:NOVKY) Decreases By 80.5%

Pao Novatek (OTCMKTS:NOVKY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a decrease of 80.5% from the February 28th total of 134,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 26.1 days.

OTCMKTS NOVKY remained flat at $$38.29 on Friday. Pao Novatek has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $285.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.39.

Several analysts have issued reports on NOVKY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pao Novatek from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pao Novatek from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

NOVATEK JSC engages in the exploration, production, processing and marketing of natural gas and liquid hydrocarbons. It operates through the following geographical segments: Russia, Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America, The Middle East, and Other. The Russia segment includes exploration, development, production and processing of hydrocarbons, and sales of natural gas, stable gas condensate, other gas and gas condensate refined products, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil.

