Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 143 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,080 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COST. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 24.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,288,741 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,028,446,000 after buying an additional 450,303 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 28.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,519,110 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $682,611,000 after buying an additional 338,144 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,972,264 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,234,287,000 after acquiring an additional 330,011 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,407,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,134,123 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,540,768,000 after acquiring an additional 178,344 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COST. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.89.

Shares of COST stock traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $555.71. 1,975,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,629,082. The stock has a market cap of $246.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $519.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $510.31. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $344.10 and a 52-week high of $571.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

