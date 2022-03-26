Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $12.81 Million Position in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its stake in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 574,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,078 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $12,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 2.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 4.1% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 6.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 5.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CLB shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Core Laboratories from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.30.

NYSE:CLB traded up $1.80 on Friday, reaching $31.98. 487,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736,450. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.37 and a beta of 2.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.13 and its 200-day moving average is $26.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Core Laboratories has a 1-year low of $21.08 and a 1-year high of $49.87.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The business had revenue of $125.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.39 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.30%.

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

