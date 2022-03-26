Grand City Properties S.A. (FRA:GYC) Receives €24.16 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Grand City Properties S.A. (FRA:GYC – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €24.16 ($26.54).

GYC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($28.57) price objective on Grand City Properties in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($28.57) price objective on Grand City Properties in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.50 ($30.22) price target on Grand City Properties in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays set a €21.50 ($23.63) price target on Grand City Properties in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.40 ($27.91) price objective on Grand City Properties in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

GYC stock traded down €0.07 ($0.08) on Wednesday, reaching €18.30 ($20.11). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,443 shares. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €19.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €20.85. Grand City Properties has a 12-month low of €16.61 ($18.25) and a 12-month high of €20.14 ($22.13).

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

