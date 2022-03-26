Analysts Set Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) PT at $17.14

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.14.

RC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on Ready Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of RC traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,157,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,811. Ready Capital has a 12 month low of $13.09 and a 12 month high of $16.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.08.

Ready Capital ( NYSE:RC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.17. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 39.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ready Capital will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is presently 78.14%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 1,587.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. 42.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions, SBC Originations, SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing, and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

