Short Interest in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Grows By 812.5%

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 812.5% from the February 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
NIM traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.60. 22,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,972. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.45. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $11.30.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%.
Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NIM)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.