Short Interest in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Grows By 812.5%

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 812.5% from the February 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NIM traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.60. 22,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,972. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.45. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $11.30.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NIM. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 10,363 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

