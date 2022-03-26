InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Issues Earnings Results

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:IFRX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.51. 208,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,097. The company has a market capitalization of $108.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.89. InflaRx has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $5.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.53.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of InflaRx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of InflaRx from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InflaRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.70.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in InflaRx by 4.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 751,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 30,316 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of InflaRx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $759,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of InflaRx by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 17,310 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InflaRx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InflaRx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.38% of the company’s stock.

About InflaRx

InflaRx NV is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of inhibitors of the complement activation factor known as C5a. Its products include IFX-1 and IFX-2. The company was founded by Niels Christoph Riedemann, Renfeng Guo and Nicolas Fulpius in December 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

