Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.140-$2.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.34 billion-$6.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.36 billion.Sprouts Farmers Market also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.690-$0.730 EPS.

NASDAQ SFM traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,217,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,080,260. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Sprouts Farmers Market has a twelve month low of $21.18 and a twelve month high of $34.97.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Gordon Haskett increased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.83.

In related news, Director Terri F. Graham sold 3,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $121,479.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 5,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $176,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,946 shares of company stock worth $3,416,200 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFM. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 271,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,053,000 after buying an additional 42,533 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 559.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 86,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 73,389 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 9,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 211,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,270,000 after acquiring an additional 47,106 shares during the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

