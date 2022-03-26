Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lessened its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,946 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,471 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $20,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 128.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MLM shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $484.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.20.

MLM traded up $10.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $393.94. The company had a trading volume of 394,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,073. The company has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $379.29 and a 200-day moving average of $392.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $329.69 and a 1-year high of $446.46.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.75%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

