SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lowered its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 360,342 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 267,772 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $29,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on SSNC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. DA Davidson increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.11.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.03. The company had a trading volume of 971,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,910. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.85. The stock has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.70 and a 1-year high of $84.85.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.76%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

