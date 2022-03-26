Kingfisher Capital LLC Invests $203,000 in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL)

Kingfisher Capital LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INFL. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $933,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 51,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter.

Get Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF alerts:

Shares of INFL traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.95. 702,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,666. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.48 and a 200-day moving average of $30.95. Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF has a 52 week low of $26.64 and a 52 week high of $33.95.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.