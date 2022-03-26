Kingfisher Capital LLC Sells 138 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Kingfisher Capital LLC reduced its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,781 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 11,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 276.3% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $567,073.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GD traded up $3.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $244.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,121,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,163,207. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $179.01 and a 12-month high of $254.99. The stock has a market cap of $67.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $222.70 and its 200 day moving average is $209.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.21%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.00.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

