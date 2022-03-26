Kingfisher Capital LLC Has $791,000 Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after acquiring an additional 97,246 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,114,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,936 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 35.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.3% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 35.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $182.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,908,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,914,600. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.55 and a 52 week high of $193.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $176.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.65.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

