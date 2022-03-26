First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:FTXG)

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.087 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th.

Shares of FTXG opened at $26.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.58. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $28.58.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Get Rating) by 89.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,810 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 8.35% of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

