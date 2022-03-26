Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Plans $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th.

Parke Bancorp has raised its dividend by 18.5% over the last three years.

Get Parke Bancorp alerts:

Parke Bancorp stock opened at $24.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.73 and a 200-day moving average of $22.49. The company has a market capitalization of $288.46 million, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.82. Parke Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $24.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Parke Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PKBK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.02 million during the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 18.46%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Parke Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 5,000 shares of Parke Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $120,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward Infantolino sold 10,000 shares of Parke Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,836 shares of company stock valued at $1,287,831. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Parke Bancorp by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 117,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 10,887 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Parke Bancorp by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Parke Bancorp by 133.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 26,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 14,880 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Parke Bancorp by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Parke Bancorp by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.72% of the company’s stock.

About Parke Bancorp (Get Rating)

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Parke Bank. Parke Bank is a service commercial bank, which provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small-sized businesses. Its commercial loan products include residential and commercial real estate construction loans, working capital loans and lines of credit, demand, term and time loans, equipment, inventory and accounts receivable financing, fixed rate second mortgages, and new and used auto loans as well as overdraft protection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Parke Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parke Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.