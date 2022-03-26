First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.129 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

NASDAQ GRID opened at $93.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.69. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund has a 12 month low of $82.48 and a 12 month high of $107.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,033,000 after buying an additional 83,422 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 108,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,133,000 after purchasing an additional 33,317 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 9,388 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 296.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 20,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 18,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 6,486 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

