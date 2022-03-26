First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:RNMC)

First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNMC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th.

NASDAQ:RNMC traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 640 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,661. First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF has a twelve month low of $27.45 and a twelve month high of $33.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNMC. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $812,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 116,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 17,945 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter.

