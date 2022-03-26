Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Short Interest Down 74.7% in March

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a drop of 74.7% from the February 28th total of 50,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS MJDLF traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.21. The company had a trading volume of 33,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,623. Major Drilling Group International has a fifty-two week low of $5.18 and a fifty-two week high of $9.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.22.

Several research firms have commented on MJDLF. TD Securities raised their price objective on Major Drilling Group International from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Major Drilling Group International from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Major Drilling Group International from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Major Drilling Group International, Inc engages in the provision of water and mineral exploration drilling services. Its specialization include surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive or longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and a variety of mine services.

