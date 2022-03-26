Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HERTF) Short Interest Down 73.7% in March

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HERTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,900 shares, a decline of 73.7% from the February 28th total of 390,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 356,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

HERTF traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.05. The company had a trading volume of 32,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,381. Heritage Cannabis has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.05.

About Heritage Cannabis

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. is a development stage company, which grows, sells, and distributes medical cannabis. It operates through its subsidiaries PhyeinMed Inc and CannaCure Corp. The firm focuses on extraction and the creation of derivative products for recreational consumers, as well as the formulation of cannabis based medical solutions.

