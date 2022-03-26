JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Short Interest Update

JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a drop of 75.7% from the February 28th total of 115,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 282.0 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JCDXF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of JCDecaux from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of JCDecaux from €25.00 ($27.47) to €23.80 ($26.15) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of JCDecaux from €21.00 ($23.08) to €22.00 ($24.18) in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of JCDecaux from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.13.

Get JCDecaux alerts:

Shares of JCDXF remained flat at $$22.70 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.18. JCDecaux has a 52 week low of $21.75 and a 52 week high of $31.00.

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JCDecaux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JCDecaux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.