Short Interest in KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Decreases By 75.1%

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 75.1% from the February 28th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 212,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

KNYJY stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,645. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.77. KONE Oyj has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $44.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.21.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. KONE Oyj had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 37.48%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that KONE Oyj will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.7306 per share. This represents a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of KONE Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of KONE Oyj from €58.00 ($63.74) to €56.00 ($61.54) in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KONE Oyj has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

KONE Oyj Company Profile

Kone Oyj manufactures elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It also provides installation, maintenance, modernization and replacement solutions. The company was founded on October 27, 1910 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

