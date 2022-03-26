Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 6,722 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,722 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Sepio Capital LP boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 29,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 44,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In related news, Director Naren K. Gursahaney acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.62 per share, for a total transaction of $147,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.83 per share, with a total value of $502,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $83.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $164.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.79 and a 1-year high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.92%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.86.

About NextEra Energy (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.