VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.41

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.41 and traded as low as $1.22. VistaGen Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.25, with a volume of 1,088,341 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day moving average is $1.96.

VistaGen Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VTGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,465.94% and a negative return on equity of 44.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 65.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN)

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing new generation medications that go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression, and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company’s portfolio includes PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray with potential to treat multiple anxiety disorders that the company is currently preparing for phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD), PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that the company is planning for phase 2b development as a stand-alone treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD), and AV-101 which the company is developing for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), suicidal ideation, neuropathic pain, levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID), and epilepsy.

