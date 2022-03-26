Strategic Minerals (LON:SML) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.31

Strategic Minerals Plc (LON:SML – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.31 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.27 ($0.00). Strategic Minerals shares last traded at GBX 0.30 ($0.00), with a volume of 8,983,722 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of £6.15 million and a PE ratio of -4.25.

Strategic Minerals Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mining projects. The company operates the Cobre mine in New Mexico, which sells magnetite for use in the cement, fertilizer, dense media/medium, paint pigment, water jet cutting, ballast, magnet, toner, coal cleaning, and landscaping markets.

