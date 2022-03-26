Strategic Minerals (LON:SML) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.31

Strategic Minerals Plc (LON:SML – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.31 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.27 ($0.00). Strategic Minerals shares last traded at GBX 0.30 ($0.00), with a volume of 8,983,722 shares traded.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of £6.15 million and a PE ratio of -4.25.
Strategic Minerals Company Profile (LON:SML)
Featured Articles
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.