Oak Thistle LLC Takes $204,000 Position in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,501 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in TripAdvisor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 1,536.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the 3rd quarter worth about $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TRIP shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TripAdvisor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.73.

Shares of TRIP traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,063,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,560,091. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.33 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.42. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $57.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The travel company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory B. Maffei acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

