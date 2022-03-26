PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.31 EPS

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHASGet Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.31), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:PHAS traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.14. 598,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,058. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.42. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $4.24.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 685,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 166,038 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 362,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 143,293 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 44.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 299,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 92,273 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 43.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 84,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 30,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiopulmonary diseases. The firm’s pipeline includes: bentracimab (PB2452), a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet therapy ticagrelor, pemziviptadil (PB1046), a once-weekly vasoactive intestinal peptide receptor agonist for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, and PB6440, an oral agent for the treatment of resistant hypertension.

