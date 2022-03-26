Brokerages Set Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) PT at $3.95

Shares of Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.95.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rotork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.95 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rotork from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Rotork stock remained flat at $$4.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 5,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,739. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.61. Rotork has a 1 year low of $3.66 and a 1 year high of $5.10.

Rotork Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of actuators systems and related products. It operates through following segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The Controls segment includes the design, manufacture, and sale of electric actuators.

