Brokerages Set Puma Se (ETR:PUM) PT at €111.91

Puma Se (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €111.91 ($122.97).

PUM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($104.40) price objective on Puma in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €145.00 ($159.34) price target on Puma in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Warburg Research set a €130.00 ($142.86) price target on Puma in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($120.88) price target on Puma in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €90.00 ($98.90) price target on Puma in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of Puma stock traded up €0.02 ($0.02) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €76.36 ($83.91). 294,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,248. Puma has a 52-week low of €62.38 ($68.55) and a 52-week high of €115.40 ($126.81). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €84.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is €97.23. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.59.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

