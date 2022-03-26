LHT (LHT) Price Up 5.5% This Week

LHT (LHT) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. LHT has a market cap of $116,465.63 and approximately $7.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LHT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, LHT has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00009581 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007613 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000525 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000068 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 457.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.1000 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LHT Coin Profile

LHT (CRYPTO:LHT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

Buying and Selling LHT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

