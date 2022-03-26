Oak Thistle LLC Takes $242,000 Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,836 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZION. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 361.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 961.5% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 33.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Shares of ZION traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.08. 1,996,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,841,731. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $47.06 and a one year high of $75.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.42 and a 200 day moving average of $65.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.30.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.01% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.45%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

In related news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 3,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $213,938.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 2,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total transaction of $152,706.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,899 shares of company stock worth $3,623,797 over the last 90 days. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.