Oak Thistle LLC Acquires New Stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in Encompass Health by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 39,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 6,357 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after acquiring an additional 13,687 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 291.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 397,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,923,000 after acquiring an additional 295,908 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 304,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EHC. Raymond James reduced their target price on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com lowered Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Encompass Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.22.

Shares of EHC traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.90. The company had a trading volume of 523,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,200. Encompass Health Co. has a 52-week low of $56.31 and a 52-week high of $89.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.65.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 832.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.25%.

Encompass Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.