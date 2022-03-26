Oak Thistle LLC Takes $235,000 Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 713 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sepio Capital LP boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 244.3% in the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 3,966 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,527 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,757,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 110 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TFX traded up $4.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $339.40. 222,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,779. The stock has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $327.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $340.48. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $289.00 and a 12 month high of $449.38.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $761.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.60 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 17.28%. Teleflex’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.28%.

In other Teleflex news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $2,965,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TFX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Teleflex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Teleflex in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on Teleflex from $391.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Teleflex from $320.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.64.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

