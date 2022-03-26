First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) to Issue $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th.

Shares of SDVY stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.58. 401,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,344. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $26.66 and a 1 year high of $31.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.61 and a 200 day moving average of $29.30.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) by 89.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,831 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.09% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

