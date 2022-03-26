Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.52), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 57.87% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Maxeon Solar Technologies updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

MAXN traded down $0.68 on Friday, hitting $13.02. The company had a trading volume of 648,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,718. The firm has a market cap of $444.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $33.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.43.

Get Maxeon Solar Technologies alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 8,726 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 8,752 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MAXN shares. Bank of America upgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies (Get Rating)

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.