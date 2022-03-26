Oak Thistle LLC Acquires Shares of 5,502 Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,502 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,239,000 after buying an additional 30,725 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,001,687 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,908,000 after buying an additional 186,969 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 264,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,273,000 after buying an additional 13,429 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total transaction of $722,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $354,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $2,880,900 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TOL. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.47.

TOL traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.11. 1,935,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,805,817. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.49 and its 200 day moving average is $60.67. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.17 and a 52 week high of $75.61.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

