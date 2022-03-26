OLD National Bancorp IN Has $7.20 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,580 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 262 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

NYSE:UNP opened at $273.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $251.41 and its 200-day moving average is $239.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $195.68 and a 52 week high of $273.58. The firm has a market cap of $174.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.17.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 47.44%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UNP. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.33.

Union Pacific Profile (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.