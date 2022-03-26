Oak Thistle LLC Makes New $379,000 Investment in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in EPR Properties by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,591,000 after buying an additional 8,601 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in EPR Properties by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 97,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,652,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in EPR Properties by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in EPR Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in EPR Properties by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 9,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EPR Properties stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 478,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,801. The company has a quick ratio of 10.05, a current ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $41.14 and a 12-month high of $56.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.91.

EPR Properties ( NYSE:EPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.43). EPR Properties had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $154.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. This is an increase from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is presently 303.03%.

Several research analysts have commented on EPR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on EPR Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on EPR Properties from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on EPR Properties from $56.00 to $56.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.90.

In other EPR Properties news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $250,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $120,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

