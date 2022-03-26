Oak Thistle LLC Purchases Shares of 919 Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 421.1% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 41.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

JLL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $461.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $302.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle stock traded up $3.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $235.13. The company had a trading volume of 229,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,732. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12-month low of $174.68 and a 12-month high of $275.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $240.15 and its 200-day moving average is $250.23. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $8.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.68 by $1.98. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 19.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

