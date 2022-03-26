Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Darden Restaurants updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.300-$7.450 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $7.30-7.45 EPS.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $129.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.86 and a 200-day moving average of $144.35. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $116.04 and a 1 year high of $164.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.42%.

DRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $154.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $173.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.77.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total transaction of $11,691,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $471,916.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,516,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 10,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,855,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

