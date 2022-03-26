Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Will Announce Earnings of $2.93 Per Share

Analysts expect PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) to announce $2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PDC Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.05 to $3.63. PDC Energy reported earnings of $1.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 107.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PDC Energy will report full-year earnings of $13.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.58 to $16.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $14.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.51 to $16.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PDC Energy.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The energy producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.46. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 28.15%. The firm had revenue of $854.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.65 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on PDC Energy from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded PDC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on PDC Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PDC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.67.

NASDAQ PDCE traded up $4.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.81. The stock had a trading volume of 991,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,255. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.41 and a 200 day moving average of $54.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 2.92. PDC Energy has a 52-week low of $32.17 and a 52-week high of $78.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.01%.

In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total value of $320,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $48,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,383 shares of company stock valued at $2,203,919 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,830,697 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $89,301,000 after purchasing an additional 858,561 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 31.7% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,819,379 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $86,220,000 after purchasing an additional 437,502 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,795,517 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $87,585,000 after purchasing an additional 50,504 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,676,851 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $81,797,000 after purchasing an additional 405,088 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in PDC Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $74,067,000.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

