CaixaPay (CXP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $26.00

CaixaPay (CXP) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 26th. One CaixaPay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on popular exchanges. CaixaPay has a total market cap of $7.89 million and approximately $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CaixaPay has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CaixaPay alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002262 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00047019 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,108.54 or 0.07028553 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,191.97 or 0.99920238 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00042844 BTC.

CaixaPay Coin Profile

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay . The official website for CaixaPay is www.caixapay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

Buying and Selling CaixaPay

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CaixaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CaixaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CXPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for CaixaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CaixaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.