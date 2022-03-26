Analysts Anticipate Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) to post ($0.03) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Sotherly Hotels’ earnings. Sotherly Hotels posted earnings of ($0.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sotherly Hotels will report full year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.67 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sotherly Hotels.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.66). Sotherly Hotels had a negative net margin of 20.55% and a negative return on equity of 74.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SOHO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Sotherly Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOHO. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the third quarter valued at $107,000. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the third quarter valued at $99,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. 20.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sotherly Hotels stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.07. 171,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Sotherly Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $4.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.22 and its 200-day moving average is $2.32.

Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of hotels. It operates under the Hilton, CrownePlaza, DoubleTree, and Sheraton brands. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

