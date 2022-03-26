Waves Enterprise (WEST) Price Hits $0.21 on Exchanges

Waves Enterprise (WEST) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. Over the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000467 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Waves Enterprise has a market cap of $8.66 million and $299,793.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Waves Enterprise alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002262 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00047019 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,108.54 or 0.07028553 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,191.97 or 0.99920238 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00042844 BTC.

About Waves Enterprise

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Waves Enterprise Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves Enterprise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waves Enterprise using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “WESTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Waves Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves Enterprise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.