Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Ocuphire Pharma stock opened at $4.39 on Friday. Ocuphire Pharma has a 52-week low of $2.59 and a 52-week high of $7.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.89.

OCUP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ocuphire Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a report on Friday.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCUP. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 779.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 5,456 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 208.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 53,329 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.36% of the company’s stock.

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of various eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for dim light or night vision disturbances, and pharmacologically induced mydriasis, as well as that is in Phase II clinical trial for presbyopia.

