Oak Thistle LLC Makes New Investment in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,348 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,088.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CDNS. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.62.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.63, for a total value of $134,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $7,749,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 171,979 shares of company stock valued at $26,209,988 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

CDNS traded down $3.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $158.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,274,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,354. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $44.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.79, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.82. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.11 and a 52-week high of $192.70.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 23.29%. The business had revenue of $773.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

