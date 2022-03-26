Oak Thistle LLC Buys New Shares in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 10,941 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 756.6% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 2,000.0% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 601.3% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 40.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. 78.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $207,942.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $176,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,614 shares of company stock valued at $744,993 over the last three months. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TWTR traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.60. 20,689,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,013,182. The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion, a PE ratio of -128.66 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.51. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.30 and a 52 week high of $73.34.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Twitter announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the social networking company to buy up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

TWTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twitter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Twitter from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho cut their price target on Twitter from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Cowen cut their target price on Twitter from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Twitter from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.90.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

