Hancock Whitney Corp Has $4.10 Million Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,075 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of American Express by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,090 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of American Express by 7.3% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 139,900 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $23,437,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management grew its stake in shares of American Express by 20.1% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 112,129 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $18,785,000 after buying an additional 18,739 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 0.4% in the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 311,519 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $52,189,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 1.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,852,583 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $812,953,000 after buying an additional 81,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

In other news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $345,321.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $47,803,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 440,177 shares of company stock worth $81,094,533. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AXP. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.41.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $190.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $144.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12. American Express has a 12 month low of $136.76 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $181.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.01.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 17.22%.

American Express Profile (Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.