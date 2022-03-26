Analysts Set MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) PT at $27.29

Shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.86.

Several analysts have recently commented on MYTE shares. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Societe Generale raised shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $34.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 376,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,134,000 after acquiring an additional 26,717 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 16.7% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,521,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,715,000 after acquiring an additional 504,581 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 65.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares during the last quarter. Islet Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the third quarter worth approximately $1,345,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 26.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 211,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,450,000 after acquiring an additional 44,451 shares during the period. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYTE stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.03. 196,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,404. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.37 and a 200-day moving average of $21.61. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 52-week low of $10.74 and a 52-week high of $32.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $214.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.82 million. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Research analysts predict that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

