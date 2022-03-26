Oak Thistle LLC Makes New Investment in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,531 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 2,757.1% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 71.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 1,466.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the third quarter valued at about $72,000.

In other news, CEO Patrick Brickley sold 6,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $335,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,169 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $109,881.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EVBG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Everbridge from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. lowered their target price on Everbridge from $200.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Everbridge from $178.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Everbridge from $50.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.06.

Everbridge stock traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.05. 1,239,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,194,081. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -17.15 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Everbridge, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.81 and a twelve month high of $167.40.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 25.73% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $102.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

