First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.26 Per Share

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.262 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This is a boost from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYLS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.94. 206,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,448. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.24. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $44.27 and a 52 week high of $49.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,177,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,056,000 after purchasing an additional 88,369 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 327,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,648,000 after purchasing an additional 69,738 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 97,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 47,411 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 20,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 19,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 7,978 shares during the period.

